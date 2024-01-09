Scandinavian Airlines increase flight frequencies to Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled a soaring surge in flights from Scandinavian cities, transforming Thailand into a must-visit destination.

Leading the charge is Norse Atlantic Airways, stealing the limelight with its announcement of an extended direct Oslo-Bangkok service for both the summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025 seasons. Get ready for a thrilling ride as they unleash twice-weekly flights from May 29 to September 7, boasting a whopping 30 flights and 8,700 passenger seats.

From October 31, to March 27, 2025, twice-weekly flights and an additional weekly flight during the peak season will be unleashed. Some 48 flights and 13,920 seats, aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will be offered to travellers.

But Norse Atlantic Airways isn’t the only player in this high-flying game. Thai Airways International (THAI) is set to join the airborne extravaganza, adding more spice to the Oslo-Bangkok route from July 2024.

As if that’s not enough, Scandinavian Airlines is revving up its engines, resuming its non-stop Copenhagen-Bangkok service with three weekly flights in the winter 2023/2024 season. And for those seeking daily delights, THAI has your back with daily flights on both the Copenhagen-Bangkok and Stockholm-Bangkok routes, reported Pattaya Mail.

Charter services by TUI on the Nordic-Phuket and Nordic-Krabi routes, alongside VING’s operations on the Nordic-Phuket route, promise an extraordinary experience in the winter 2023/2024 season.

In related news, THAI announced the resumption of daily flights between Perth and Bangkok. The route will be covered by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a nonstop seven-hour journey.

Follow us on :













No longer shackled by layovers, this exclusive direct route between Bangkok and Perth has left rival airlines – including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines, and Air Asia – in the dust, forcing passengers to endure pitstops at their respective hubs.

In other news, Thai AirAsia (FD) officially announced its grand plan to kick off direct flights from Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG).