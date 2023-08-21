Scam buster: Taiwanese mastermind nabbed in Bangkok condo for global web of crime, money laundering

Photo via Facebook/ Saichon Chounchou.

Thai police arrested a Taiwanese man behind a money laundering operation, a scam call centre and organising online gambling gangs across Asia and Europe. The 39 year old man was apprehended in a luxury condominium in Bangkok.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand alerted the Royal Thai Police (RTP) about the wanted suspect, Guo She Min, due to his involvement in money laundering operations with several criminal gangs.

Min reportedly entered the country on a Thailand Elite Visa, which was later revoked by the police. Officers conducted a further investigation into Min until they found his luxury condominium along the Chao Phraya River in the Khlong San district of Bangkok and arrested him on August 18. The condominium where he resided is valued at over 200 million baht.

According to a police report, Min created his profile as a celebrity in a high-society community in Taiwan. He also dated a female Taiwanese actress to make his profile more reliable. However, his criminal actions were exposed after he suspiciously opened new companies in Taiwan and other countries.

The Taiwanese authorities started checking on his companies and found that he was operating money laundering operations valued at over 20 billion baht.

After being exposed, Min escaped to the US before using a fake passport to enter Thailand. Officers reported that 16 other suspects worked for Min and they had all been arrested previously.

This is not the first time Taiwanese criminals have taken refuge in Thailand. In June, a Taiwanese couple and more than 10 members of a fraud gang were arrested after they escaped arrest in their homeland and hid in Thailand for over 20 years.

Follow us on :













Another criminal gang, Taiwanese international drug traffickers, were arrested today at a luxury house in Bangkok. The gang had been smuggling crystal methamphetamine concealed within the axle rods of trucks for international shipment.