Saudi Arabia pledges to aid Thailand in Israel-Hamas hostage crisis

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, announced that Saudi Arabia has pledged to assist in securing the release of Thai hostages caught in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. His statement came after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh.

The Crown Prince expressed his sympathy towards the Thai workers affected by the conflict and committed to helping Thailand ensure the safe return of its citizens. Several leaders, including the 61 year old PM, discussed the conflict at the summit, calling for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and the immediate release of hostages.

PM Srettha further disclosed that during a lunch with the Sultan of Oman, the latter expressed shock upon learning of Thailand’s heavy losses, including 19 Thai hostages. Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also expressed his concern for the hostages and condolences for the losses Thailand has endured.

A source from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) revealed that permissions have been granted by several nations, including Myanmar, India, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, for the RTAF to fly across their airspace to evacuate stranded Thais from Tel Aviv, Israel. This development will significantly shorten the travel time for the RTAF’s A340-500 aircraft from 13 hours to approximately 8.5 hours, reported Bangkok Post.

As of last Friday, Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke reported that the number of Thai casualties stood at 30, with 16 injured and 19 held hostage. Over 8,000 Thais have registered for voluntary repatriation, with 116 wishing to stay in Israel. She added that the government plans to arrange two daily direct flights from Israel, starting Monday, and expects to evacuate more than 800 Thais daily.

The RTAF commander, ACM Phanphakdee Phatthanakul, stated that the RTAF is prepared to continue evacuation missions if necessary. “The RTAF has been informed that there are more than 8,000 Thais who want to return home, though some may choose to remain in Israel because their employers want them to stay put for higher wages,” he said.

In the meantime, both the six-member GCC and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have also called for the release of approximately 200 hostages held by Hamas militants and the restoration of basic services for Palestinians.

Israel has pledged to dismantle Hamas after the group launched a raid from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, primarily civilians. In addition, Hamas militants have reportedly kidnapped nearly 200 hostages from various countries. The Israeli army, however, asserted that most of these hostages were still alive.

