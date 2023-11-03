Satun man admits to matricide after arrest for drug abuse

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from Langu district, Satun province, apprehended 41 year old man suspected of killing his 73 year old mother, Fatima. The police presented the suspect, Chaiwin (surname withheld), to the Satun Provincial Court to request detention on charges including matricide, abuse of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) in contravention of the law, and the illegal use of inhalants (glue) to satisfy physical and psychological cravings.

Following his arrest, Chaiwin was found in possession of two cans of glue for inhaling and 1,050 baht in cash, believed to have been taken from his deceased mother. He had been hiding in a bungalow in Pak Nam sub-district, Langu district, Satun province since November 1.

When questioned by reporters while being led from his cell to be taken for detention, Chaiwin confessed his guilt.

“I want to apologise, from the bottom of my heart, for what I have done. I did it because my mother used to curse me with foul language and drive me away. I am sorry.”

The police promptly transported him to the Satun Provincial Court for detention. Meanwhile, a friend and distant relative of the suspect who had come to watch the proceedings shared his disbelief with reporters, reported KhaoSod.

“We used to work together, and we are distant relatives. I never saw any violent behaviour from him before, and I can’t believe he would dare to do something like this. I can’t accept what has happened.”

It was reported that Chaiwin has a criminal record, including convictions for substance abuse, theft, arson at a mosque and setting a house on fire.

In related news, a shocking scene unfolded when an elderly woman was found murdered in her garden by the riverside in Sila sub-district, Mueang Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Follow us on :













In a subsequent investigation led by the local police chief, Pra Kengsarikit, crucial evidence about the crime was discovered. With the main suspect on the run, the manhunt to nab him escalated quickly. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.