Sattahip: Man nabbed with pot and blade outside petrol station toilet

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A man was apprehended by Sattahip police for a bizarre combination of vices – smoking marijuana and brandishing a knife just outside a petrol station women’s restroom on December 23.

The shocking episode unfolded when an alert local reported the man’s suspicious behaviour, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Responding to the call, investigators, joined by officers from the narcotics control unit and a specialised task force, descended upon the scene to unravel the unfolding drama. Caught in the act, the man was found in the act of smoking marijuana, leaving officers with no choice but to swiftly detain him. A subsequent search found that the suspect was carrying a knife.

Under questioning, the man not only confessed to partaking in illegal narcotics but also revealed a history of substance abuse. The law enforcement team wasted no time, transporting the suspect to the police station for further processing, reported Pattaya Mail.

At Sattahip Hospital, the suspect underwent a urine test for drug detection, which yielded positive results, solidifying the charges against him. The man now faces formal legal consequences under Category 1 for drug possession, specifically involving methamphetamine. He remains in police custody as the investigation intensifies, and legal proceedings are set to unfold in accordance with the law.

Follow us on :













In related news, Sattahip police received a distress call from a vigilant local fisherman who stumbled upon a body about 500 metres offshore near an island in Sattahip Bay on December 16. A search and rescue unit were met with the sight of an unknown male, clad in nothing but black shorts, his head submerged and wedged against the rocks.

In other news, a collision involving two motorcycles on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, Chon Buri, has led to injuries for three people – a Thai national and two Burmese migrants. The incident, which occurred early morning of December 18, took place at the Nong Chap Tao intersection.