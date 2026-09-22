Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing

Three people have died, and four remain missing after a fishing boat sank off Sattahip in Chon Buri, prompting the Thai navy to deploy a patrol vessel, helicopter and special operations personnel in an ongoing search.

The fishing boat involved was the Sor Kanchanawaree 888, which had 22 people aboard. Fifteen were rescued, while seven were initially reported missing.

Amarin TV reported at 12.56pm today, September 22, that search teams had recovered three bodies, leaving four people still unaccounted for. The identities of the three deceased had not yet been officially confirmed, though reports indicated that the captain was among the deceased.

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The First Naval Area Command operations centre was alerted by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 earlier this morning. The vessel was reported to have sunk around 40 nautical miles from Laem Pu Chao.

At 7.15am, the navy ordered patrol vessel T.112 to join the search. A Type 1 anti-submarine helicopter was deployed at 8.30am, along with special operations personnel and maritime rescue equipment.

Fishing boats already operating in the area also joined the effort to locate the missing crew.

The exact cause of the sinking has not yet been established. Earlier reports described strong winds and waves in the Samae San area at the time of the incident, while officials continue to verify details surrounding the vessel’s loss.

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Marine conditions in the upper Gulf of Thailand had already been unsettled. A Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast issued yesterday afternoon predicted waves of around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms, and advised vessels to proceed with caution and avoid storm areas.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate further from tomorrow through September 27 as the southwest monsoon strengthens. TMD expects waves of 2 to 3 metres in the upper Gulf, exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms, and has advised small boats to remain ashore during that period.

The search for the four remaining crew members continued this afternoon by sea and air, with the navy stressing that the reported death toll remained preliminary while identities and further details were being verified.

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