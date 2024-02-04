Samut Songkhram officer severely injured by speeding car on duty

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 07:48, 04 February 2024| Updated: 07:48, 04 February 2024
60 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A traffic police officer in Samut Songkhram province suffered severe injuries when hit by a speeding car while facilitating traffic. The serious accident, which occurred yesterday, involved a white Toyota Vios driven by 44 year old Prawchai Chusutthisakul, near a U-turn in front of a gas bottling factory in the Bang Chang subdistrict of Amphawa district. The injured officer, Sergeant Major Nichech Huyhaem, was promptly transported to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital. High-ranking officials, including the Provincial Police Region Commander and the local police station chief, closely monitored the situation.

At the scene, Sergeant Major Nichech Huyhaem, responsible for a traffic police unit, was found unconscious and bleeding profusely. Emergency services rapidly intervened, rushing him to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved Vios recounted his shock at the sudden appearance of the officer, who had jumped to avoid another speeding car, a blue Honda Civic, and landed directly in front of his vehicle. CCTV footage later confirmed this sequence of events, tragically showcasing the officer’s attempt to dodge the first vehicle only to be struck by another.

Samut Songkhram officer severely injured by speeding car on duty | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Samut Songkhram officer severely injured by speeding car on duty | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, a traffic police officer narrowly avoided serious harm in an unexpected accident involving a Russian tourist’s car near Heroines monument in Phuket. The incident occurred as Police Staff Sergeant Rattanachai Promkhwan responded to an accident report. Braking to avoid a white Toyota Vios, Sgt. Rattanachai lost control of his motorbike, colliding with the Vios driven by Vasily Glekov. The officer sustained injuries and was swiftly taken to Thalang Hospital, while Glekov cooperated with the police. Traffic CCTV footage aided the investigation, underscoring the road hazards faced by even those enforcing traffic laws. Thalang Police are diligently working to determine responsibility.

Related news
Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Barber assaulted by irate Russian client at Jomtien salon

Published: 07:03, 04 February 2024

Bangkok’s Chinatown kicked off Chinese New Year celebrations

Published: 16:52, 03 February 2024

Thai Cheese Tour unleashes culinary delight across Thailand

Published: 16:33, 03 February 2024

Thai Hong Kong Trade Association signs MoU with Industries Federation

Published: 16:04, 03 February 2024
Check Also
Close