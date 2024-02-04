Samut Songkhram officer severely injured by speeding car on duty

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A traffic police officer in Samut Songkhram province suffered severe injuries when hit by a speeding car while facilitating traffic. The serious accident, which occurred yesterday, involved a white Toyota Vios driven by 44 year old Prawchai Chusutthisakul, near a U-turn in front of a gas bottling factory in the Bang Chang subdistrict of Amphawa district. The injured officer, Sergeant Major Nichech Huyhaem, was promptly transported to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital. High-ranking officials, including the Provincial Police Region Commander and the local police station chief, closely monitored the situation.

At the scene, Sergeant Major Nichech Huyhaem, responsible for a traffic police unit, was found unconscious and bleeding profusely. Emergency services rapidly intervened, rushing him to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved Vios recounted his shock at the sudden appearance of the officer, who had jumped to avoid another speeding car, a blue Honda Civic, and landed directly in front of his vehicle. CCTV footage later confirmed this sequence of events, tragically showcasing the officer’s attempt to dodge the first vehicle only to be struck by another.

In related news, a traffic police officer narrowly avoided serious harm in an unexpected accident involving a Russian tourist’s car near Heroines monument in Phuket. The incident occurred as Police Staff Sergeant Rattanachai Promkhwan responded to an accident report. Braking to avoid a white Toyota Vios, Sgt. Rattanachai lost control of his motorbike, colliding with the Vios driven by Vasily Glekov. The officer sustained injuries and was swiftly taken to Thalang Hospital, while Glekov cooperated with the police. Traffic CCTV footage aided the investigation, underscoring the road hazards faced by even those enforcing traffic laws. Thalang Police are diligently working to determine responsibility.