Samut Prakan zoo elephant show wows lone viewer

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 2:33 PM
2 minutes read
Samut Prakan zoo elephant show wows lone viewer | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TikTok/@atomisatom

A video of an elephant show performed for a single audience member at a zoo in Samut Prakan has drawn more than 1.2 million views online, prompting the zoo to thank the public for their support.

TikTok user @atomisatom4 posted footage on August 28 showing the elephant performance area at the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, with just one visitor seated among rows of empty stands. Staff and the elephants carried out the full show regardless.

The video’s caption said the team would keep performing even for a single viewer, describing it as a small message they wanted to share. The clip quickly went viral, drawing more than 1.2 million views.

Many social media users praised the staff for continuing the show despite low attendance, with several saying they planned to visit in person to support the team and the elephants.

An elephant playing football during a show at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo
An elephant playing football during a show | Photo via Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo

On August 29, the zoo’s official Facebook page, Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, posted a message thanking the original TikTok user and everyone who left comments, feedback and messages of support across its channels.

The zoo said it has operated for more than 70 years through several eras and had to close temporarily during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even without visitors during that period, it said all the animals continued to receive care, adding that every animal is treated as part of its family.

Many of the animals, including some elephants, have lived at the zoo for decades, with some now elderly and others raised there since birth or at a young age. The zoo said its focus going forward is to continue providing food, healthcare and general welfare for the animals for the rest of their lives, under the supervision of an on-site veterinarian and relevant regulatory authorities.

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Addressing differing public views on animal care standards, the zoo said it respects all opinions and acknowledged that parts of its grounds may look dated. It said renovation and development work is ongoing, with the aim of developing the site into a family-friendly education and conservation destination near Bangkok.

A student pets a capybara during a school trip to the zoo
A student pets a capybara during a school trip to the zoo | Photo via Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo

The zoo said more than 100 staff care for hundreds of animals daily regardless of economic conditions, tourism trends or weather, with many long-serving keepers having worked there for years.

The zoo thanked supporters for every ticket purchased, donation made and message shared, adding that bringing children and families to visit also helps fund animal food and care. The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo is open daily from 8am to 6pm, with ticket sales ending at 5pm.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 2:33 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.