Samut Prakan police arrest 42 teens in street racing crackdown

In Samut Prakan, an operation led by the police resulted in the arrest of 42 teenagers and the seizure of 49 motorcycles, following complaints from residents about noise and disruption caused by street racing.

The teenagers were apprehended during a coordinated police action on Suk Sawat Road, from the Prasamut Jadee intersection to the Son Rom Yen junction. This crackdown reflects the broader policy of the Samut Prakan provincial police to prevent and suppress crime, including the issue of illegal street racing in the area.

The operation was meticulously planned, with nearly 100 officers from Prasamut Jadee Police Station, including investigative, preventive, and traffic police, joining forces to address the issue that predominantly occurred on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, reported KhaoSod.

The police devised their strategy following a two-day surveillance operation, which involved collecting evidence through CCTV footage and mobile phone cameras. They deployed four container trucks to block U-turns and trap the racers. As the police closed in, some racers attempted to flee—some ditching their motorcycles and running away, others getting caught in dead-end alleys, and a few were apprehended on the spot.

Among the seized items were a short-bladed knife and an imitation firearm. However, one motorcycle stood out for having a ginger root hanging in place of its license plate, a whimsical nod to the Thai saying “ginger is spicy, galangal is potent,” suggesting a playful attempt at a charm or talisman.

Following the operation, the police charged the individuals with reckless driving and causing public nuisance. Those under 18 years of age will have their charges heard in the presence of their guardians. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by Prasamut Jadee Police Station to patrol the area nightly and eradicate the problem of street racing from the locality.

The police action sends a message that such disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated and will be met with legal consequences. Community safety and peace are a priority for the authorities, and they are committed to maintaining order on the streets of Samut Prakan.

