Samui Airport sees remarkable surge in tourist arrivals in 2023

Picture courtesy of Supapong Chaolan

The year 2023 witnessed an outstanding surge in tourist arrivals at Samui Airport, in Thailand, with 2.2 million holidaymakers marking their footprints on the east coast island. The figure indicates a significant 66.65% increase compared to the previous year’s numbers.

Located in the Surat Thani province, the Koh Samui district is home to Samui Airport. The district’s director, Jirawat Wutthiwatworakun, revealed that the airport had welcomed 2,273,351 tourists by air in the last year alone.

December saw a substantial influx, with 207,096 passengers entering and leaving the island through Samui Airport. This figure showcased a 15.25% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, according to the official data. The month also recorded 2,497 flights.

In light of escalating passenger arrivals, the airport authorities have put forth a proposal to increase daily flights to 73. Concurrently, an airport development plan is also on the cards to accommodate more than 2 million tourists, reported Bangkok Post.

Koh Samui, famous for its Full Moon Parties, generally receives about 50 flights per day.

As part of the airport’s upgrade, new technologies will be introduced. An automatic check-in system and public relations signs with the ability to automatically change messages are among the advancements planned.

To alleviate passenger congestion, an additional X-ray scan has been installed at the main gate. Large luggage will now be handled by a newly introduced conveyor belt. The airport’s landscape has also been revamped to enhance comfort. The transformations aim to convert it into a green airport conducive to relaxation, as stated by Jirawat.

The southern coastal province of Surat Thani, with its Samui airport, continues to be a favoured destination for tourists. The airport’s sustained measures to improve infrastructure and passenger experience are evident in the steadily climbing visitor numbers.

In related news, Surat Thani province’s popular resort island Koh Samui is expecting a significant boost in tourism this year, with 47 cruise liners set to dock and unload around 25,000 international travellers, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).