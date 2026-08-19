Teen shoots 15 year old in Sakon Nakhon over romantic rivalry

Police arrested a 17 year old boy after a 15 year old student was shot and seriously injured at a roadside restaurant in Sakon Nakhon today, August 19. Police said the shooting stemmed from jealousy after the two teenagers pursued the same girl.

Akat Amnuai Police Station received a report of the shooting at around 9.20am. The 15 year old student was shot in the arm, with the bullet grazing his abdomen. Rescue workers took him to hospital for treatment. Police later said his condition was stable and he was able to provide information to investigators.

According to the investigation, the student was sitting inside the restaurant when the 17 year old arrived on a motorcycle and parked outside. Police said the teenager entered the restaurant, fired one shot at the student and fled on the motorcycle.

Investigators arrested the teenager shortly afterwards and seized a homemade gun.

Police said questioning of both teenagers indicated that the dispute involved jealousy because they were pursuing the same girl.

The 17 year old was initially charged with attempted murder and firearms offences, including possessing a firearm, carrying one in a town, village or public place without reasonable cause, and firing a gun in a town or village without justification.

The student’s school later issued a statement clarifying that the shooting occurred outside the school at around 9am and did not take place on school grounds. The school described the motive as a personal dispute and said the alleged shooter was not a student at the school.

The school said student and staff safety remained its highest priority and that it was closely coordinating with relevant officials. Classes were continuing as normal, with the school saying further updates would be provided if new information became available.

In similar news, a Thai university student repeatedly stabbed his friend in an attack at a condominium in Pathum Thani. The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend.