Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 14, 2026, 4:02 PM
50 1 minute read
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Social Hunter 2022

A Prathom 3 (Year 4) student allegedly chased a female teacher with a machete at a school in Sakon Nakhon on June 12, alarming students before a caretaker persuaded him to put down the weapon.

A video shared by Social Hunter 2022 showed a female teacher running away as a young male student chased after her with a blade.

The page claimed the boy had shown violent behaviour at school before, and that some parents had moved their children elsewhere after earlier incidents involving the same student.

Social activist Ton Or Pen Nueng, president of the Be One Foundation, a Thai charity group that helps vulnerable people, later shared more details on Facebook.

A teacher at a Sakon Nakhon school fled after a young student allegedly chased her across the campus while carrying a machete.
Photo via Facebook: Ton Or Pen Nueng

She said the boy, about nine years old, had argued with a classmate before his homeroom teacher intervened and warned him. The boy became angry, shouted at the teacher, and was sent home while his guardians were informed.

A short time later, the student allegedly returned to the school carrying a machete and tried to attack the teacher who had warned him.

The teacher ran and called for help, while other students at the school became frightened. A school caretaker intervened and lured the boy towards a wider area near the playground before persuading him to put the weapon down.

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Ton Or said she had been told by people in the area that the child had previously shown aggressive behaviour, including harming classmates, bullying, threatening others, and demanding money from other students.

The school had previously discussed the matter with the child’s family and arranged online learning for him, but he later returned to campus and his behaviour reportedly worsened.

Ton Or said she had contacted the head of the Sakon Nakhon children’s shelter to discuss how to protect students, teachers, and the community while also addressing the child’s behaviour.

The shelter head reportedly said a multidisciplinary team would visit the area to assess the case. The team is expected to separate the child for protection and review his family background and behaviour to determine possible causes.

Ton Or said the matter should not be ignored, adding that responsible child welfare agencies should intervene so the child can receive proper guidance and return safely to society.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 14, 2026, 4:02 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.