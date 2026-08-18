Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

Police yesterday, August 17, rescued a four year old boy who was found clinging to the back of an ice delivery truck for over 10 kilometres along a road in Sakon Nakhon.

Traffic police were conducting checks near the city gate intersection in Sakon Nakhon Municipality at about 12.20pm when they noticed the boy at the rear of the ice delivery truck, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The officer approached the truck and found the boy standing on the rear steps while holding onto the vehicle, and urged the driver to pull over.

A Thai woman who witnessed the incident shared a video of it on her Facebook account. The truck driver was shocked and confused when he learned from the police officer that the boy had been clinging to the back of his vehicle.

According to the report on Channel 7, the driver had previously delivered ice near Kasetsart University Sakon Nakhon Campus. He then headed towards the Chiang Khruea subdistrict, not stopping for over 10 kilometres until he was notified about the boy.

Police reported that the boy did not appear frightened or sustain any injuries but initially did not speak with officers. Officers took him to Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police Station, bringing him snacks and milk while working to locate his family.

Officers coordinated with other police stations to check whether a child had been reported missing in any area, but no missing child complaints were filed at that time.

After several hours of enquiries, the police established information about the child’s family and contacted the Sakon Nakhon Child and Family Shelter for assistance in locating his parents.

The shelter then coordinated with the local municipality, which sent officials to collect the child and return him safely to his family.

There were no reports on how the child ended up clinging to the vehicle, nor any accounts from his family members about what happened.

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