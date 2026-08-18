Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ วันวิสาข์ อุ่นจางวาง ฟ้าใสเซอร์วิส

Police yesterday, August 17, rescued a four year old boy who was found clinging to the back of an ice delivery truck for over 10 kilometres along a road in Sakon Nakhon.

Traffic police were conducting checks near the city gate intersection in Sakon Nakhon Municipality at about 12.20pm when they noticed the boy at the rear of the ice delivery truck, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The officer approached the truck and found the boy standing on the rear steps while holding onto the vehicle, and urged the driver to pull over.

A Thai woman who witnessed the incident shared a video of it on her Facebook account. The truck driver was shocked and confused when he learned from the police officer that the boy had been clinging to the back of his vehicle.

Boy found clinging on truck
Photo via Facebook/ วันวิสาข์ อุ่นจางวาง ฟ้าใสเซอร์วิส

According to the report on Channel 7, the driver had previously delivered ice near Kasetsart University Sakon Nakhon Campus. He then headed towards the Chiang Khruea subdistrict, not stopping for over 10 kilometres until he was notified about the boy.

Police reported that the boy did not appear frightened or sustain any injuries but initially did not speak with officers. Officers took him to Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police Station, bringing him snacks and milk while working to locate his family.

Officers coordinated with other police stations to check whether a child had been reported missing in any area, but no missing child complaints were filed at that time.

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Young boy clings truck in Sakon Nakhon
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองสกลนคร

After several hours of enquiries, the police established information about the child’s family and contacted the Sakon Nakhon Child and Family Shelter for assistance in locating his parents.

The shelter then coordinated with the local municipality, which sent officials to collect the child and return him safely to his family.

There were no reports on how the child ended up clinging to the vehicle, nor any accounts from his family members about what happened.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.