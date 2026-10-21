Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 6:00 PM
1 minute read
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint
Photo by FG via ideadesign

Thai air conditioner brand Saijo Denki disputed a Chinese influencer’s claim that one of its units consumed 790 electricity units in a month, resulting in an electricity bill of more than 6,000 baht.

According to KhaoSod, the influencer posted a video featuring a Saijo Denki Smart Cool air conditioner with a capacity of 12,000 BTU. The influencer claimed the unit had consumed 790 units of electricity, contributing to a monthly bill of nearly 7,000 baht.

Saijo Denki rejected the reported consumption figure and published calculations to explain the model’s electricity usage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Air conditioner
Photo by Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）

The company said the air conditioner draws 0.973 units of electricity per hour when operating at full power. Based on that figure, running the unit continuously for 24 hours a day over 30 days would consume about 700 units, according to its explanation.

Saijo Denki said reaching that level of consumption would require the air conditioner to operate at full power around the clock, with the thermostat set to 15 degrees Celsius. It argued that the 790 units cited in the video exceeded the model’s stated maximum consumption under those assumptions.

The company estimated that monthly consumption would be about 160 units under its calculation. Using an electricity rate of 4.22 baht per unit, it put the monthly cost at approximately 675 baht, substantially below the amount cited in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT
Saijo Denki Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Saijo Denki Thailand

Saijo Denki also said the model carries a four-star rating under Thailand’s No. 5 energy-efficiency labelling scheme administered by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The company said the product was designed to reduce electricity consumption and environmental impact compared with standard alternatives.

Related Articles

The brand maintained that its air conditioner did not consume electricity at the excessive level described in the video.

The influencer has not been publicly identified and has not responded to the company’s statement at the time of the report. The original video was reportedly deleted before the dispute attracted wider attention.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 6:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket Phuket News

French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

49 minutes ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

52 minutes ago
Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday Transport News

Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

2 hours ago
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband&#8217;s ex still attacks her Crime News

Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

2 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

2 hours ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

3 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

3 hours ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

3 hours ago
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan Crime News

Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers Crime News

Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

4 hours ago
Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance Thailand News

Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

4 hours ago
Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15 Education

Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

4 hours ago
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system Phuket News

Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

5 hours ago
Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken Bangkok News

Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken

6 hours ago
UK court freezes VietJet&#8217;s global assets over 0m lease debt Aviation News

UK court freezes VietJet’s global assets over $250m lease debt

6 hours ago
Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier Road deaths

Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival Crime News

Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival

7 hours ago
Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust Crime News

Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust

8 hours ago
Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police Crime News

Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police

8 hours ago
Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped Thailand News

Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped

8 hours ago
Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam Thailand News

Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

12 hours ago
Tourist’s photograph leads to scientific confirmation of first dinosaur track in Udon Thani Thailand News

Tourist’s photograph leads to scientific confirmation of first dinosaur track in Udon Thani

24 hours ago
Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines Bangkok News

Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines

1 day ago
Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand pushes back against China’s tourist kidnapping warning