Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

Thai air conditioner brand Saijo Denki disputed a Chinese influencer’s claim that one of its units consumed 790 electricity units in a month, resulting in an electricity bill of more than 6,000 baht.

According to KhaoSod, the influencer posted a video featuring a Saijo Denki Smart Cool air conditioner with a capacity of 12,000 BTU. The influencer claimed the unit had consumed 790 units of electricity, contributing to a monthly bill of nearly 7,000 baht.

Saijo Denki rejected the reported consumption figure and published calculations to explain the model’s electricity usage.

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The company said the air conditioner draws 0.973 units of electricity per hour when operating at full power. Based on that figure, running the unit continuously for 24 hours a day over 30 days would consume about 700 units, according to its explanation.

Saijo Denki said reaching that level of consumption would require the air conditioner to operate at full power around the clock, with the thermostat set to 15 degrees Celsius. It argued that the 790 units cited in the video exceeded the model’s stated maximum consumption under those assumptions.

The company estimated that monthly consumption would be about 160 units under its calculation. Using an electricity rate of 4.22 baht per unit, it put the monthly cost at approximately 675 baht, substantially below the amount cited in the video.

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Saijo Denki also said the model carries a four-star rating under Thailand’s No. 5 energy-efficiency labelling scheme administered by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The company said the product was designed to reduce electricity consumption and environmental impact compared with standard alternatives.

The brand maintained that its air conditioner did not consume electricity at the excessive level described in the video.

The influencer has not been publicly identified and has not responded to the company’s statement at the time of the report. The original video was reportedly deleted before the dispute attracted wider attention.

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