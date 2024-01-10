Safety alert issued at Buriram University due to suspicious notes

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

The Student Administration of Buriram Rajabhat University, as announced on their Facebook page today (January 10), issued a safety warning to students and staff concerning suspicious behaviours observed on campus. The warning pertains to a man who allegedly infiltrated the university campus, leaving small notes requesting to add him on the messaging app, LINE.

The messages, attached to students’ motorbikes, were generally polite, yet unsettling. An example was a note left on a 21 year old third-year student’s motorbike.

“Sorry for being intrusive. My name is Ta. I work in architecture here at the university. I’ve seen you around. Could you please add me on Line? I’d like to get to know you, but if you have a boyfriend, I’m sorry. My Line ID is aaaa_3355.”

The university administration, alerted by multiple student reports, confirmed that no one named Ta was employed at the university. As a result, they advised students to be vigilant, particularly in the parking area.

The notes were not only found on students’ motorbikes but also on vehicles belonging to faculty members and staff. Consequently, they alerted the local police. The local police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Chamras Siri Leang, who heads the Muang Buriram Police Station, has since launched an investigation into the incident, reported Khao Sod.

Investigators used the Line ID provided in the notes to locate the man, whom they are preparing to interrogate about his motivations. Meanwhile, additional officers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the university community.

