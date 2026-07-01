Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother’s gambling addiction

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 1:36 PM
196 2 minutes read
Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother’s gambling addiction | Thaiger
Photo via One News

A Thai woman from Sa Kaeo publicly denied claims that she was trafficked into working for a call centre scam gang in a neighbouring country after her mother fabricated the story.

The case began when 65 year old Ratchanee reported to Wattana Nakhon Police Station that her 33 year old daughter, Arissara, had been deceived into taking a high paying job abroad linked to a scam operation. She also contacted several Thai media outlets to seek help locating her daughter.

Ratchanee told police that Arissara had argued with her boyfriend and ended the relationship. According to her account, her daughter was distressed and wanted to move away. She said a friend later persuaded Arissara to accept a job in a neighbouring country with a promised salary of 80,000 baht per month.

The mother said she lost contact with Arissara soon after and suspected the job was connected to a call centre scam gang. She added that police traced her daughter’s last phone signal to Trat, prompting her to travel there to search.

Thai mother allegedly fakes missing daughter
Photo via One News

Ratchanee said she stayed at petrol stations to save money during the search but eventually ran out of funds. She sold her car and used the proceeds to rent accommodation and set up a stall at local markets in Trat to support herself while continuing the search.

After media coverage of the case, Arissara contacted news outlets to dispute her mother’s claims, stating that the story was fabricated.

Arissara said she had not travelled to a neighbouring country and had not ended her relationship with her boyfriend. She explained that she previously worked as a teacher in Sa Kaeo and had lived with her mother before moving to another province.

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Thai woman denies missing status and mother's claims
Photo via One News

According to Arissara, the move was intended to distance herself from her mother rather than her partner. She alleged that Ratchanee has a gambling addiction and had sold much of the family’s property to fund it.

Arissara said her mother had asked her to sell a plot of land, claiming it was needed to support the family. She refused, believing the money would be used for gambling, which led to repeated arguments between them.

She stated that the disputes eventually led her to leave the family home. Arissara confirmed she is safe and called on the public to stop sharing the missing person claims.

Ratchanee has not responded publicly to the allegations made by her daughter.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 1:36 PM
196 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.