Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

Villagers rescued a foreign man and his taxi driver after strong floodwaters swept their car off a road in Sa Kaeo yesterday, September 26, cutting short the passenger’s journey to visit his girlfriend.

The incident occurred while a special disaster response team from Chachoengsao Rescue was helping flood victims in Mueang district, Sa Kaeo. A group of villagers spotted the team’s rescue boat and waved for help after finding the two men stranded in the floodwaters.

The foreign man had hired a taxi from Khao Hin Son subdistrict in Phanom Sarakham district, Chachoengsao, to visit his girlfriend in central Sa Kaeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when they reached Highway 33, they encountered flooding so severe that the car could not pass. The driver decided to take a shortcut to continue the journey.

The alternative route proved equally dangerous. As the taxi entered an area of deep flooding and powerful currents, the driver lost control, and the water swept the vehicle off the road, leaving both men trapped.

Fortunately, nearby villagers witnessed the incident and rushed to help. They managed to get the foreign passenger and taxi driver safely out of the car before flagging down the Chachoengsao rescue team operating nearby.

The villagers alerted the team so the two men could receive first aid and any further emergency assistance they needed.

Meanwhile, according to two leading disaster and environmental specialists, Thailand is not heading for a repeat of the devastating 2011 floods even as heavy rain continues to soak parts of the country this week.

Related News