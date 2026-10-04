Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught
Photo courtesy of Thairath

The hunt for four crocodiles that escaped from a farm in Sa Kaeo province has ended, after the last animal was caught at 2pm on 3 October.

The Khao Chakan district administration office confirmed that all four crocodiles are now accounted for and the situation has returned to normal.

The district office worked with the village headman of Moo 6 in Khao Chakan subdistrict, assistant village headmen and other local officials to track down the animals. Three of the crocodiles had already been caught before 3 October, leaving one still missing.

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Officials resumed the search early that morning and kept going through the day. They focused on spots where the last crocodile was thought to be hiding and checked the surrounding area carefully to keep it away from nearby homes.

The final crocodile was found and captured at 2pm. Officials then checked the area once more to make sure no other animals were left before declaring the operation over.

The district office said the capture of all four animals should give residents confidence that the area is safe.

Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught
Photo courtesy of Siamrath
Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught
Photo courtesy of Siamrath

In related news, four crocodiles, each around 2 metres long, escaped a farm in flooded Moo 6, Khao Chakan subdistrict, Sa Kaeo province, near Golden Place and Nawa Farm on 27 September. Villagers climbed trees to avoid them as rescuers searched the area. Residents were urged to stay out of floodwater and not tackle the animals. Five highway sections, including Highways 33 and 359, were blocked; drivers were told to avoid flooded routes.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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