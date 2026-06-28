Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 5:40 PM
50 1 minute read
Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: โจโฉ

Three foreign nationals, including two Pakistanis and one Indian, were arrested after police allegedly discovered more than 101,000 ecstasy pills hidden inside luggage at a petrol station in Sa Kaeo province, amid concerns the drugs were destined for Bangkok.

Immigration police said the case began yesterday, June 27, when an an immigration officer who was out of uniform stopped at a petrol station and noticed three foreign men sitting on the ground with several suitcases.

Believing they might be tourists in need of assistance, the officer approached them.

One of the men, 24 year old Badti Muhammad Aslan, a Pakistani national, allegedly asked the officer for a lift to Bangkok. After identifying himself as an immigration officer, he requested to inspect the man’s passport and found it did not contain an entry stamp for Thailand. The man was detained, while the other two men fled during the inspection.

Immigration police later worked with Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station and the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Investigation Division to locate the two men. They were identified as 19 year old Ali Liswan, a Pakistani national, and 45 year old Pakaran Jit Singh, an Indian national. Both were also found to have entered Thailand illegally.

Police arrested two Pakistanis and one Indian after allegedly finding 101,675 ecstasy pills hidden inside luggage in Sa Kaeo province.
Photo via Facebook: โจโฉ

Officers searched a total of five suitcases and allegedly found 101,675 ecstasy pills concealed inside cloth and plastic bags.

Police said urine tests carried out on the three suspects found no illegal drugs in their systems.

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The three men were charged with jointly selling a Category 1 narcotic (ecstasy) without permission for commercial purposes, and with illegally entering and remaining in Thailand without permission.

During questioning, the three suspects admitted the immigration offence but denied the drug-related charges. Police handed them over to investigators at Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station for legal proceedings.

Jocho reported that police are continuing a deeper investigation to expand the case.

In a separate case, a Pakistani man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after he attempted to smuggle almost 80,000 pills from Pakistan into the Kingdom of Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 5:40 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.