Russian woman’s allergy to ganja causes chaos in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya Big News.

A Russian woman in Pattaya caused chaos in an ambulance as Thai rescuers tried to attend to her ganja allergy.

A resident came across a Russian couple and their son on a footpath near a seaside condominium at 1am yesterday, October 12. The woman was sitting on the ground looking confused. Her husband also looked unwell but was able to communicate.

The residents were able to communicate in Russian and discovered that they were all feeling tight in the chest and could barely breathe after consuming cannabis cakes. A Thai resident then contacted the Sawang Borriboon Dhamma Satarn rescue team to help the Russian family.

On arrival, the rescuers found that the Russian woman’s symptoms were more severe compared to her husband. Suspecting an allergy to ganja, rescuers urged the three to get into the ambulance for a health check at the hospital.

On the way, rescuers heard the Russian woman causing chaos. She broke a car window and tried to jump out of the rescue vehicle. The Russian man tried to control her but was also under the influence of cannabis.

Faced with a rapidly escalating scenario, rescuers had no choice but to pull over in an attempt to restore order. The Russian man pleaded with the rescuers to take them back to their condo but the rescuers refused, fearing the woman might attempt to jump from the condo in her disoriented state.

Unable to understand the man’s distress, the rescuers decided to call the police for help. The police rushed to the scene to talk to the man and discovered that he wanted the rescuers to drop them off at a petrol station where they could rest for a while before returning to the condo.

Reactions of a person who is allergic to cannabis include being more drowsy than usual, dry mouth, dry throat, dizziness and nausea. Seek emergency treatment if you experience severe symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, fainting, difficulty breathing, seizures and mood changes.

The rescue team and police are yet to provide an update on the Russian couple’s condition.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE