Russian woman falls to death from seventh floor in Thai condominium

A shocking incident unfolded in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, yesterday, when a 32 year old Russian woman reportedly plunged to her death from a seventh floor condominium, as informed by the local law enforcement agencies.

The distressing discovery was made at around 7am at a condominium situated on Soi Na Jomtien 4 Road in the Na Jomtien subdistrict. The lifeless body of the Russian woman was located in front of the building, sprawled face down in a pool of blood as per police reports.

Dressed in a green T-shirt and a denim jacket, the Russian woman was found partially clad, with police revealing that she was devoid of any clothing from the waist down.

Based on preliminary investigations into the death of the Russian woman, the police are of the opinion that she may have fallen from a room on the seventh floor of the condominium, as they found an open window adjacent to a bed within. The room appears to be frequented by the deceased and her Russian boyfriend, who is 30 years old.

In his interactions with the police, the boyfriend elucidated that her fall was inadvertent. It was noted that during the conversation, he was in possession of a glass containing an alcoholic beverage and gave the impression of being under the influence. Furthermore, he was initially resistant when approached by the police for cooperation in their investigations reported Bangkok Post.

Upon a preliminary exploration of the room from whence the Russian woman is suspected to have fallen, the police discovered an untidy scene. The place was replete with remnants of food and drink. However, they found no traces indicating a struggle took place. As such, the investigation into this tragic incident continues to unearth the series of events leading to the woman’s death.

