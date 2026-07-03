Russian woman dies after fall from eighth-floor condo in Phuket

A 31 year old Russian woman died after falling from the eighth floor of a condominium in Kathu district, Phuket, yesterday, July 2. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers from Kathu Police Station responded to the scene at around 1.35pm after receiving reports of a foreign woman who had fallen from a condominium building in Kathu subdistrict. Rescue workers and a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital also attended.

Police found the woman’s body beside the building. Her 31 year old Russian husband, who was at the scene with their one year old son, told officers they had argued before she left their eighth-floor room.

He said he was later informed that she had fallen from the building.

Police said their initial investigation found the couple had argued over financial problems and overstaying their permission to remain in Thailand.

Khaosod reported that officers are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and have contacted the Russian Embassy to assist with the legal procedures.

Similarly, in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district, a 24 year old Russian woman fell to her death from the 37th floor of a condominium. Her boyfriend was found in a state of shock inside their apartment on the 37th floor.

According to the initial investigation, neighbours reported hearing loud arguing between the couple the night before the fall.

In another similar incident, a naked Russian woman died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Pattaya. The woman lived alone in a unit on the 14th floor.

Police investigation found that a Russian man she had recently met had been visiting her room over the previous two to three days and was with her at the time of the incident.