Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 1:48 PM
182 1 minute read
Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police arrested a Russian woman at a luxury villa in Thalang, Phuket, today, June 7, for allegedly operating an illegal clinic offering Botox and filler injections without the required licences.

The accused, identified only as 45 year old Kristine, was arrested on charges of operating a medical facility without permission, selling unregistered medical devices, and selling modern medicine without a licence.

Officers seized 32 types of medicine, medical supplies, equipment and medical devices, totalling 130 items and worth more than 600,000 baht.

A Russian woman faces charges after police raided a Phuket villa allegedly used as an illegal beauty clinic.
Photo via Khaosod

The seized items included botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic acid fillers, anaesthetic, injectable collagen, syringes and other equipment used for cosmetic procedures.

Police said the raid followed an investigation into reports that a foreigner was allegedly running an illegal beauty clinic inside the luxury villa. Officers gathered evidence before obtaining a search warrant from Phuket Provincial Court.

When officers arrived, Kristine presented herself as the villa owner and led the search. Inside a downstairs bedroom, officers found a Thai woman lying on a treatment bed in what appeared to be a cosmetic procedure setting.

A Russian woman faces charges after police raided a Phuket villa allegedly used as an illegal beauty clinic.
Photo via Khaosod

Officers searched the room and found large quantities of medicine, medical supplies and equipment used for injections and aesthetic treatments.

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Police said Kristine could not show a licence to operate a medical facility, a licence to run a medical facility, or a medical professional licence when asked during the search.

According to police, she admitted the premises were not licensed as a medical facility and that she did not have a medical professional licence.

A Russian woman faces charges after police raided a Phuket villa allegedly used as an illegal beauty clinic.
Photo via Khaosod

Police also said the accused admitted that some medicine, equipment and medical devices had been brought from Russia through an airport before being used to serve clients at the villa.

Khaosod reported that officers seized all evidence and took Kristine to Thalang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Thai regulations require clinics offering cosmetic injections to hold the appropriate licences, while practitioners must also be properly qualified and registered. Officials regularly target unlicensed operators over concerns about patient safety and the use of unapproved products.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 1:48 PM
182 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.