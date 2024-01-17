Russian tourist’s wild rampage damages Phuket Town Hall

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Russian tourist’s reckless rampage through Phuket Town Hall, leading to significant damage to the governor’s office, ended with his arrest and subsequent hospitalisation. The 24 year old man stole a local’s motorbike and fled the scene before being apprehended by police. The incident, which occurred at 7.27am today, was reported to the police by the town hall’s security staff and Governor Sopon Suwannarat.

Investigating officers, including Deputy Police Colonel Wichit Nokkaew and Major Theerawat Liamsuwan, arrived at the new town hall building in Talad Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket, for further investigation. The scene of the crime was on the fourth floor of the new building, where the glass door to the governor’s office showed signs of having been smashed with an axe. Blood drops were found on the floor leading to the desk of the governor’s secretary, where the metal axe used in the attack lay, reported KhaoSod.

The security staff on duty reported hearing the lift phone ring at approximately 2.45am, discovering the shirtless foreign man in black shorts lurking near the lift on the first floor. After failing to apprehend him, they alerted the police but the man managed to escape to other floors of the town hall.

The police and security staff heard glass shattering within the building around 4.30am but could not locate the man until about 6.30am when a cleaner discovered the smashed glass door to the governor’s office.

Following the incident, the local police station received a report from a resident about a foreign man stealing a parked motorbike in front of a nearby convenience store. Upon investigation, the shirtless man with black shorts was found with numerous cuts on his feet from the glass.

He was apprehended and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The initial diagnosis suggested mental health issues, as the man’s speech was incoherent. After being sedated and kept for observation, charges are expected to be brought against him.