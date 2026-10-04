Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 1:57 PM
2 minutes read
Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark
Photo via Tiktok @zarina.diana.roman

The mother of Russian siblings Diana and Roman Nazimova has accused police of failing to keep her informed about major developments in the case, saying she learned about charges, court proceedings and new allegations through the media.

The siblings disappeared in Chon Buri in late July before their bodies were found buried. Thana “Pong” Kirdthong and Thongchai “Thong” Srinin were later charged over their deaths and appeared at Pattaya Provincial Court on October 2.

Both defendants denied premeditated murder while giving different pleas to a rape charge involving Diana.

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Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/Pattaya News

In a TikTok post written entirely in Thai, their mother, Sarina Nazimova, said Huai Yai Police Station had promised to call her once the investigation file into her children’s deaths had been fully submitted to prosecutors.

She said she instead learned from the media that the case had been sent to prosecutors and later discovered through Thai news reports that a rape charge had been filed in connection with Diana’s death.

According to Sarina, investigators initially told her that Diana had not been raped. She then learned from media reports that one defendant had pleaded guilty in court to the rape charge.

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“Imagine being a mother and having to learn from the news that your daughter, who has already died, may have been raped, and then having to be the one to message the investigator and ask what evidence supports this allegation.”

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Sarina said she asked police whether forensic results supported the allegation, whether additional examinations had been carried out, what facts had been established and why she had initially been given different information.

“I have asked these questions to the police, but until now I have not received an answer that clearly explains these issues.”

Police accused of protecting suspects in murder of Russian siblings
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

She stressed that she was not rejecting information she had not yet been able to verify, but wanted a clear explanation of what happened to Diana and what evidence supported the charge.

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“If there is new evidence, what is it and when was it found? If that evidence was already known, why was I told something different?”

Sarina also questioned how quickly the case had moved through the legal process compared with the timeline she said had previously been given to her.

She said she had been told the complete case file would be sent to prosecutors around mid-October, but later learned from the media that prosecutors had already filed charges and the defendants had entered pleas in court.

“What did the timeline I was given mean? Why have I still not received a clear explanation of what stage the case is at?”

She also said she was not informed about the court hearing and did not attend, learning about the proceedings afterwards from journalists.

Sarina said she still has questions about what she described as suspicious gaps in video footage, conflicting information and the possibility that other people may have been involved.

She wants investigators to explain what has been examined, what conclusions have been reached and what questions remain unresolved.

“Moving the case forward quickly does not answer even one of these questions.”

Sarina said she wants documented answers showing what forensic examinations have confirmed, what information comes only from statements made by the defendants and what facts still require a ruling by the court.

She is also demanding the right to participate in proceedings concerning her children’s deaths.

“My children can no longer say what was done to them, so I will continue asking these questions, and I will not stop simply because the case has moved to the next stage.”

She ended the post by saying: “I should not be the last person to learn the truth about my own children.”

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 1:57 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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