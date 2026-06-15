Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 10:08 AM
145 2 minutes read
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger
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Russia’s Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand if they believe they could face criminal prosecution by the United States, citing concerns over extradition arrangements between Bangkok and Washington.

The Russian travel advisory was issued on June 12 and specifically targeted Russian nationals who may be subject to legal action sought by US authorities. In its statement, the ministry said…

“We strongly advise Russian citizens who have even the slightest reason to suspect they might be subject to criminal prosecution by US authorities to entirely refrain from travelling to Thailand.”

According to The Moscow Times, the ministry also recommended avoiding transit through Thai airports, pointing to extradition cooperation between Thailand and the US.

Russian officials said the warning follows what they described as an increase in US legal actions against Russian citizens since Russia launched its full-scale military operation in Ukraine four years ago.

Foreign tourists on beach in Thailand
Photo via KhaoSod

The ministry stated that while Thailand and its people remain friendly towards Russians, US intelligence agencies have allegedly conducted operations involving Russian nationals in the country.

It added that Thailand remains a popular destination for Russian travellers but is also a location where US authorities have pursued cases involving Russian citizens.

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The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said it was not aware of any Russian tour operators being arrested in Thailand. However, the organisation advised any Russian citizens who believe they could face legal complications in the United States to follow the Foreign Ministry’s guidance.

This advisory was issued after Denis Obrez, the suspected Russian hacker, was arrested in Thailand in November and recently appeared in the US court.

Russian nationals asked to avoid Thailand
Photo via ThaiRath

The advisory prompted concerns among some tourism industry operators, leading Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a response.

The ministry said relations between Thailand and Russia remain strong across all areas of cooperation and noted that the two countries will mark 170 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Thai officials also stressed that the country continues to welcome visitors from all nations, including Russia. According to the ministry, Thailand received nearly 1.9 million Russian visitors last year, the highest number among European countries.

The ministry reaffirmed that Russian nationals in Thailand are protected under Thai law, adding that legal proceedings are conducted according to the same standards regardless of nationality.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 10:08 AM
145 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.