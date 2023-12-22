Russian arrested after smashing car and attacking Thai man in Chon Buri

Photo via SiamRath

Police arrested a Russian man for smashing a car and attacking a Thai man in the Nong Prue district in Chon Buri province yesterday, December 21.

Locals called officers from the Bang Lamung Police Station to suppress the incident and control the Russian man, later identified as 38 year old Vladmin Dereviannykh. He reportedly smashed a sedan of a resident in the area and attacked one Thai man.

A Thai woman told officers that Dereviannykh approached her car and attempted to open the car door, but it was locked. The foreign man gave up and approached her to ask for a bottle of water. Her older brother decided to move the car away from the Russian man, and the man unexpectedly rushed to the car and smashed it with his fist.

The Russian man kept knocking and banging on the car window asking the Thai man to open it. The Thai man decided to get out of the car, causing the Russian man to concentrate on hitting the Thai man instead of the car.

Other locals who witnessed the incident rushed to help the Thai victim and reported the matter to the police. The owners of the sedan forgave the Russian man because the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Another Thai woman said the Russian man also tried to get close to her car, which was parked in the garage. She managed to close the fence in time. Dereviannykh was taken to the police station. The officers did not reveal whether he was drunk or not. The charges against the foreigner have not yet been made public.

In related news, another Russian man was arrested in Phuket in July after smashing four cars in Central Phuket. Police had to use a stun gun to stop him. The reason for his violence was not revealed by officers.

In other news, a British man also caused havoc in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri this week after crashing his pickup into an SUV while drunk. The man was caught on video resisting arrest and attempting to assault a police officer.