Rubber trees in Rayong bestow lottery luck according to local Thai folklore

A legendary tale of fortune has emerged from the Ban Chang-Pla road in Rayong province, where three intertwined rubber trees have become the subject of a lottery luck charm. Locals believe that the spirits residing beneath these trees, which are estimated to be over 100 years old, have bestowed lottery luck upon numerous individuals.

On January 8, around 3.30pm, a crowd gathered beneath the towering rubber trees, which stand over 20 metres tall. Each of these trees is approximately six to ten people wide at the base. Anant Sam-euy, a 63 year old fruit vendor located under the trees, shared the age-old story of these trees, which have stood since the road was just a dirt track. A shrine was once located beneath the trees, but it has crumbled with time. Yet, the luck associated with the spot has not diminished.

Anant revealed that many lottery winners have come to cement the shrine under the tree. Various offerings such as dolls, broken Buddha statues, and even a pot dedicated to Mae Nak Phra Khanong, a famous Thai ghost, can be found here. The eerie sight has attracted a slew of curious individuals intrigued by the mystical allure of the site, reported Sanook.

The rubber tree site has become renowned for its ability to grant lottery luck, creating a buzz around the mysterious spirits believed to reside there. Observers claim that when red water, a common offering, is presented, the liquid seems to be sucked up as if the spirits are fighting to consume it.

Anant’s wife, 60 year old Saeng Sam-euy, who also sells fruit under these trees, mentioned her ritual of offering water and sweets to the spirits. She believes that these offerings will help her business prosper. The couple’s son, 34 year old Beam Sam-euy, who assists them, has also benefited from the trees. Claiming to have won the lottery several times, each win amounting to 10,000 baht (US$ 286), Beam firmly believes in the spirits’ ability to bestow luck.