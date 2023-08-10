RTN officer shoots woman, sexually harasses another at Chiang Rai grocery store

Photo via Facebook/ ประจักรกฤษ สายทิพย์

Police arrested a former Royal Thai Navy (RTN) officer who shot one woman and sexually harassed another woman at a local grocery in the northern province of Chiang Rai. The suspect shocked the community after saying he could kill anybody because he was a former RTN officer.

Chaing Khong Police officers rushed to the incident scene at the grocery store in the Chaing Khong district after a resident tipped off the police yesterday evening. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 48 year old Nongnuch Saenboonma, with a severe gunshot wound to her stomach, and rushed her to a hospital.

The gunman, 69 year old Thana Hinsuwan, had been caught by the victim’s friends at the scene. The weapon used in the incident, a .38 pistol, was confiscated by the police. Thana’s inebriated state hindered any meaningful communication with officers on the scene.

The victim’s-friend, Thaworn Klatham, told reporters that the former RTN officer drank four bottles of beer at the grocery store and later asked if he could sit with them and their five friends. He then ordered a bottle of alcohol to share with the group.

As the effects of alcohol took hold, Thana’s behaviour grew increasingly inappropriate. The former RTN officer sexually harassed a woman sitting near him by touching her breasts. Everybody at the table advised him to return home for his safety but Thana insisted on staying.

According to Thaworn, the victim, Nongnuch, attempted to convince Thana to contact his wife and go home which made him angry. Thana then drew a gun from a bag around his waist and suddenly shot Nongnuch in the stomach. After the shooting, Thana screamed…

“I am a former soldier. I can kill anyone and I will kill all of you!”

Thaworn and his friend immediately wrestled Thana to the ground and grabbed the gun from his hand.

An officer from the Chiang Khong Police Station, Ittiphon Chalathanyakit, told ThaiRath that the victim was out of danger and stable but remained under care at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

According to Ittiphone, Thana faces two charges of attempted murder and using a gun in public without permission. For shooting the gun in a public place, Thana will face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

For the attempted murder charge, the former RTN officer Thana will face half of the punishment of a murder charge, which states that whoever murders others shall be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

