Royal Thai Navy honours Krom Luang Chumphon with tribute walk-run event

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) yesterday staged an event titled Walk-Run in Tribute to His Royal Highness Krom Luang 100 Years Apakorn Day.

The event was inaugurated by Admiral Adung Phan-iam, Commander of the RTN, along with His Royal Highness Chiyakorn Apakorn Sesavej Chairman of the Apakorn Foundation. The event took place at the Navy Command Headquarters, Wang Nanthana Nayan Park, in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok.

The Walk-Run in Tribute to His Royal Highness Krom Luang 100 Years Apakorn Day event was organised to honour His Royal Highness and propagate his royal virtues in his role as a benefactor for the country.

The RTN bestowed the names Father of the Thai Navy and Doctor Chumphon upon him. Proceeds from the event will contribute towards the construction of the Doctor Chumphon Herbal and Thai Medicine Learning Centre, which will serve as a hub for learning and inheriting Thai wisdom in Thai traditional medicine.

The centre will be located at the Krom Luang Shrine in Plutaluang, Sattahip, Chonburi, and aims to enable the public to learn and utilise this knowledge for their health care.

Various awards were presented at the event, including the Princess’s Trophy, awarded to the overall male and female winners of the Mini Marathon (11.19 kilometres).

The male winner was Settha Prapun from the Solo Coach team, who completed the race in 31.07 minutes.

The female winner was Sirirat Chaiwatthanakulkit from the Puma team, who finished in 43.11 minutes.

The Admiral Adung Puntiam’s Trophy was awarded to the overall male winner of the Fun Run (5 kilometres), Petty Officer First Class Narakorn Niamthai from the Naval Ordnance Department, who finished in 20.30 minutes.

The Trophy of His Royal Highness Jiyakorn Apakorn Sessawet, Chairman of the Apakorn Foundation, was awarded to the overall female winner of the Fun Run (5 kilometres), Matana Manojit from the Three Hunters Running team, who finished in 26.01 minutes, reported KhaoSod.