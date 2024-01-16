Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2024 to tantalise taste buds at Siam Paragon

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2024 is set to dazzle food enthusiasts at Siam Paragon.

As it marks the 55th anniversary of the Royal Project Foundation and celebrates the auspicious sixth cycle birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, this culinary spectacle promises an indulgent journey into the realm of superfoods and regal delicacies.

The festival, titled Vitality Life of Superfood, will unfold its culinary magic from January 18 to 28 at Park Paragon, Floor M, and Gourmet Market, Floor G, in the heart of downtown Bangkok. A carefully curated selection of superfood ingredients sourced from mountainous regions takes centre stage, creating a vibrant tapestry of flavours and textures.

This year’s highlights include the exquisite blend of Doi Kham brown rice and quinoa, azuki beans, cold-pressed black sesame, and herbal drinks infused with lingzhi mushrooms. Newcomers to the event, such as Assam goat milk tea and clear water stream tea, promise to tantalise taste buds alongside powdered vegetable supplements from Doi Tung Plus.

The festival showcases winter fruits such as 80 varieties of strawberries, cape gooseberries, and Royal Project’s exclusive rose-flavoured berries. Winter vegetables steal the limelight with an array including kale, Hong Kong bok choy, baby carrots, and an assortment of fresh salad greens.

Internationally acclaimed chefs, including MasterChef Champion Jariya Khattiyot, will weave their culinary magic using Royal Project ingredients. From Massaman curry to galangal chicken soup, these chefs promise an unforgettable culinary experience.

Beverage delights

Tea enthusiasts are in for a treat with offerings such as lingzhi mushroom tea, oolong tea with tender bamboo shoots, and beautifully packaged tea sets, perfect for gifting.

The Royal Project Coffee section, boasting drinks brewed by professional baristas using high-quality mountain beans, adds an extra kick to the festival’s caffeinated delights, reported The Nation.

A special feature this year is the hemp exhibition, aligning with the royal initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. Explore hemp cultivation, promoting employment and income generation through fibre production for handicrafts.

Engage in workshops on herbal drink preparation, herbal watercolour painting, and Thai herbal steam inhalation by spending over 1,000 baht at the Royal Project booth. Shop for handicrafts from renowned foundations and enjoy exclusive menus from Gourmet Market’s You Hunt We Cook counter, with a chance to bag a complimentary eco-friendly heat-reducing fabric bag for purchases exceeding 1,500 baht.

For more details, call 02-610-8000 or visit Siam Paragon’s Facebook page.