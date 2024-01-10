Royal Phuket Marina makes waves as Asia’s pioneering carbon-neutral paradise

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Royal Phuket Marina (RPM) announced its historic achievement as Asia‘s first-ever carbon-neutral marina.

A beacon of eco-innovation, RPM goes beyond merely housing boats, transforming into a luxurious haven where sustainability meets opulence.

Situated at the gateway to Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea, RPM offers an unparalleled lifestyle immersed in tranquillity. From plush apartments to lavish villas, complete with doorstep moorings, RPM seamlessly blends luxury with sustainability, setting a new benchmark for environmentally responsible boating across Asia.

For over two decades, RPM has led the marina industry, prioritising excellence in service, facilities, safety, and sustainability. Since 2016, the marina has harnessed solar energy, with solar panels now powering 40% of its daily needs, earning recognition from Thailand’s TGO for low-emission efforts.

But the eco-initiatives don’t stop there. RPM is on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, with plans to eradicate a staggering 4 million bottles annually. The marina stands as a trailblazer, inspiring others in the industry to embrace eco-friendly practices.

RPM’s commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Thailand’s ambitious environmental goals. With a focus on surpassing the nation’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, RPM aspires to contribute significantly to Thailand’s journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, reported The Nation.

RPM Chairman Gulu Lalvani emphasises the marina’s evolution beyond a conventional harbour.

“RPM has surpassed expectations, emerging as a distinguished destination and lifestyle brand. As Asia’s first and only carbon-neutral marina, it establishes a new standard for eco-friendly luxury living.”

RPM has further plans to expand its footprint. The recent declaration of being Phuket’s sole carbon-neutral mixed-use development paves the way for exciting future phases, including 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and condominiums.

Follow us on :













Whether it’s a haven for boats, a business space, or a taste of the marina lifestyle, RPM offers a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and breathtaking beauty, embodying the values and aspirations of those who seek a lifestyle in harmony with the pristine beauty of Phuket.

The marina stands tall as a symbol of eco-friendly luxury living, inviting residents, investors, and the wider community to join in creating a more environmentally conscious and responsible industry landscape.