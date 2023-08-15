Rolls of redemption: Chinese woman forgives Thai driver after Rolls-Royce collision

Photo via Twitter @RedSkullxxx

A Chinese woman’s remarkable display of forgiveness illuminated an incident involving a Thai pickup driver colliding with her 32 million baht Rolls-Royce on a motorway bridge near Bangkok.

The accident, captured by a dashcam from a passing vehicle, was shared on the Twitter account Red Skull. In the video, a bronze pickup forcefully collided with the rear of the black Rolls-Royce. The pickup’s occupants, visibly concerned, were observed conversing on their phones, presumably seeking advice on how to proceed.

The caption on the video said…

“Pickup crashes into a Rolls-Royce which is worth 32 million baht. Will the pickup’s car insurance cover the damage cost? The accident occurred at about 3.40pm on the motorway that leads to Bangkok.”

Initially, Red Skull’s Twitter account attributed the fault to the pickup driver, accusing them of tailgating and thus causing the collision. However, the Rolls-Royce’s owner, a 21 year old Chinese woman, came forward to clarify the situation. Contradicting the allegations, she admitted to making a sudden stop, which precipitated the accident.

According to Section 40 of the Land Traffic Act, drivers are mandated to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front to account for abrupt halts. This regulation implicitly places the pickup driver in violation of the law, given the circumstances.

Remarkably, the Chinese driver chose not to hold the pickup driver accountable for the incident and declined any form of compensation for the damages inflicted on her vehicle. However, the pickup driver incurred expenses to repair his damaged bumper.

Some Thai netizens lauded the Chinese woman’s benevolence, expressing that the pickup driver’s fortune was twofold: Firstly, avoiding potential compensation claims that could have exceeded 2 million baht, not accounting for paintwork and minor repairs. Secondly, the significant cost of Rolls-Royce parts.

Calculations by netizens estimated the expenses: two tail lights at 600,000 baht, a rear bumper at 250,000 baht, a car trunk lid with sensor at 300,000 baht, an exhaust pipe at 80,000 baht, the car body and engine system at 350,000 baht, and the unique Rolls-Royce system at 600,000 baht.

In a world often driven by confrontation and blame, this display of compassion amidst a potentially contentious situation stands as a testament to the power of understanding and empathy.