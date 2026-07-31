Rodtang apologises to ONE, vows world title return

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has apologised to ONE Championship and the promotion’s matchmaking team following recent misunderstandings, admitting he was influenced by people seeking to benefit from his success.

The former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared the statement on his Facebook page yesterday, July 30, after signing a new contract with ONE Championship, ending months of uncertainty over his future with the organisation. The dispute was eventually resolved with the help of senior figures from Jitmuangnon Gym.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to clarify everything one final time so I can move forward and focus on my future,” Rodtang wrote.

He said that after achieving fame and financial success, many new people entered his life, but not all of them had good intentions.

“Many of them were only interested in benefiting from me financially. I don’t want to go into detail, but I made the mistake of following the advice of that group. I’ve now completely cut ties with those people and removed them from my life.”

Rodtang also addressed claims surrounding his contract with ONE Championship, saying the promotion had always paid him more than the amount stated in his contract.

He added that no one at ONE Championship had forged his signature and apologised directly to Timo Ruge, a member of the promotion’s matchmaking team, for the misunderstanding.

“I sincerely apologise to Timo Ruge for the misunderstanding.”

The 29 year old also apologised to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for any damage or impact his actions may have caused over the past several months.

“The best way for me to prove my sincerity is to win the world title again, bringing honour and pride to Thailand and Jitmuangnon Gym. The world will see the best and strongest version of Rodtang ever. I’m still hungry for victory and fully committed.”

He concluded by declaring: “The old Iron Man is back.”

In similar news, back in February, Rodtang filed a defamation complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok over online posts he said used abusive language and misinformation, including remarks about his family.