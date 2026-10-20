Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero

Thai Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon has finally met Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth in person, two years after the pair first connected on social media. Rodtang shared a video of the encounter, showing the two exchanging warm embraces, chatting and joking together.

A video of the meeting was shared online by Rodtang yesterday, October 19, as fans reacted to the unlikely friendship between the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion and the Australian actor best known for playing Thor in Marvel films.

Rodtang, nicknamed The Iron Man, has long admired Hemsworth’s films. Their connection began approximately two years ago when the actor followed him on Instagram, prompting a delighted Rodtang to record a video greeting the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient.

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Hemsworth is currently in Thailand for the filming of Netflix’s upcoming action sequel Extraction 3. Rodtang visited him on the film’s set in Ratchaburi, where the two posed together for photographs.

The actor marked the visit on his own Instagram account, where he has more than 58 million followers. He wrote that he was honoured to have the Muay Thai legend on the Extraction 3 set.

Rodtang had given him a pair of personalised gloves, which Hemsworth said were going straight to his trophy room. “All class, absolute champion,” the actor wrote.

Earlier this month, he shared footage of himself practising Muay Thai at The St. Regis Bangkok. Rodtang was among the fighters who reacted to the footage, alongside several UFC stars.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is scheduled to face fellow Thai fighter Nong-O Hama on November 13 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in the opening round of the 2026 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The two former ONE Muay Thai world champions were due to meet at ONE 173 last November before Rodtang fell ill during fight week, leading to a postponement.



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