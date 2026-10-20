Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 11:16 AM
1 minute read
Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero
Photo via Facebook/Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Thai Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon has finally met Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth in person, two years after the pair first connected on social media. Rodtang shared a video of the encounter, showing the two exchanging warm embraces, chatting and joking together.

A video of the meeting was shared online by Rodtang yesterday, October 19, as fans reacted to the unlikely friendship between the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion and the Australian actor best known for playing Thor in Marvel films.

Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang, nicknamed The Iron Man, has long admired Hemsworth’s films. Their connection began approximately two years ago when the actor followed him on Instagram, prompting a delighted Rodtang to record a video greeting the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemsworth is currently in Thailand for the filming of Netflix’s upcoming action sequel Extraction 3. Rodtang visited him on the film’s set in Ratchaburi, where the two posed together for photographs.

The actor marked the visit on his own Instagram account, where he has more than 58 million followers. He wrote that he was honoured to have the Muay Thai legend on the Extraction 3 set.

Rodtang had given him a pair of personalised gloves, which Hemsworth said were going straight to his trophy room. “All class, absolute champion,” the actor wrote.

Earlier this month, he shared footage of himself practising Muay Thai at The St. Regis Bangkok. Rodtang was among the fighters who reacted to the footage, alongside several UFC stars.

Related Articles

Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, Rodtang is scheduled to face fellow Thai fighter Nong-O Hama on November 13 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in the opening round of the 2026 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The two former ONE Muay Thai world champions were due to meet at ONE 173 last November before Rodtang fell ill during fight week, leading to a postponement.


In similar news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 11:16 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation Bangkok News

Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation

4 minutes ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers

2 hours ago
Bangkok cannabis raid seizes over 5 tonnes, arrests five Bangkok News

Bangkok cannabis raid seizes over 5 tonnes, arrests five

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

6 hours ago
Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims Eastern Thailand News

Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims

18 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket Phuket News

Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket

18 hours ago
Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it Digital Marketing

Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it

18 hours ago
Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist Road deaths

Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain

19 hours ago
Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations Business News

Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations

20 hours ago
Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book Things To Do

Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

20 hours ago
Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins Eastern Thailand News

Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins

21 hours ago
Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home

21 hours ago
Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe Phuket News

Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe

21 hours ago
Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street Pattaya News

Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street

22 hours ago
Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo Bangkok News

Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo

22 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings Events

ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings

23 hours ago
Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving

23 hours ago
Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver Road deaths

Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief

1 day ago
Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation Aviation News

Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation

1 day ago
Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea South Thailand News

Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea

1 day ago
Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized South Thailand News

Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized

1 day ago
Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman Road deaths

Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman

1 day ago
British baby&#8217;s UK trip from Koh Tao hit by visa refusal Thailand News

British baby’s UK trip from Koh Tao hit by visa refusal

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleEmile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts