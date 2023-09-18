Roadside accident: Truck splits in two after lamppost crash

Photo: KhaoSod.

A dramatic incident was recorded by a dashboard camera as a young driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into a lamppost by the roadside and split into two. The roadside accident occurred in the early hours of this morning and resulted in a head injury for the 24 year old driver.

The incident happened as the man was travelling along the old Sukhumvit route towards Khlong Dan, near the IP 5 pier in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao

The footage reveals the moment when the white Isuzu D-Max truck, registered under the Bangkok license plate 3 ThoTha 7991, driven by Mongkol Tumsawang, veered off the road. The vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a lamppost in the median strip.

The force of the impact left the truck’s rear section stuck on the lamppost, while the passenger cabin, where Mongkol was seated, was flung nearly 20 metres onto the road.

Mongkol sustained only a head injury in the shocking roadside accident. Responding officers quickly provided first aid before transferring him to Bang Pakong Hospital.

Initially, Mongkol revealed that he was en route to work in Chon Buri province when the incident occurred. He mentioned that it had been raining throughout his journey and when he reached the accident spot, his truck suddenly skidded out of control and crashed into the lamppost with great force, resulting in the vehicle splitting in half and the aforementioned injuries, reported KhaoSod.

