Road tragedy: Boy’s stumble turns fatal in Isaan province (video)

A seven year old boy tripped while crossing the road near his school in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani resulting in a pickup driver accidentally running over and killing him.

The tragic accident happened near Pathum Wittayakorn School in Ubon Ratchathani province at 4pm on February 5. At the time, the school was busy with vehicles and parents picking up their children after the school finished.

CCTV footage showed the seven year old boy, Gun, running from a car park to cross the road at the school gate. Gun ran quickly but unfortunately tripped over and fell. A passing bronze Mazda immediately ran over Gun, killing him instantly.

The pickup driver, a 62 year old Thai man, told ThaiRath that he turned right into the school from the main road and was driving at a very low speed. He did not see the boy because his car was high. He only realised he ran over the victim when he felt the front wheel shaking and when other cars honked their horns at him.

The fatal accident sparked a debate on social media about the school’s safety measures. Netizens agreed that the school should not allow vehicles to enter for the safety of the children. Some said teachers should stand at every gate.

The director of the school, Wat Wongkhamphan, told ThaiRath that there were more than 1,000 students and the school was trying its best to take care of them. Wat said it was an accident that no one expected. The school promised to compensate the victim’s family and to discuss measures to prevent a similar accident at the school.

Follow us on :













ThaiRath reported that many students avoided entering the school at the entrance because they were still shocked and frightened by the accident. The school has banned all vehicles from entering the premises. Vehicles would only be allowed to enter the school premises when necessary.