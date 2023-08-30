Rising Thai folk singer Ann Naphaphon tragically killed in car crash

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

A tragedy has struck the entertainment industry as rising folk singer, 18 years old Ann Naphaphon, lost her life in a car accident yesterday. Ann, who had just started following her dreams by joining a renowned folk music band, met with a fatal accident in the district of Chaloem Phra Kiat, Buri Ram Province.

Back at her residence in Ko Samboon, Sangkha, Surin, the grief-stricken family received Ann’s body amidst tears and mourning. Parents, elder sisters, and friends were all in a state of shock as the sorrowful atmosphere enveloped the home. The family has planned a funeral for Sunday, September 3rd, at Wat That Boran in Sangkha, Surin.

Suphrat Boonkhao, 30 years old, Ann’s elder sister, tearfully recounted Ann’s short-lived musical journey. “She had just started in the entertainment industry and hadn’t performed many shows before the accident. She used to be a singer on a roving truck and loved singing. She would travel hundreds of kilometres by motorbike just because she loved it so much. She chose this path and didn’t study even though we sent her to school. Our parents always took care of her. This morning, she said she would go back with the band, but in the end, she went with her sister, and her sister’s boyfriend was driving when the accident happened.”

Ann was the family’s hope. “She wanted to buy an ‘Alphard’ car for the family. She had many dreams. When she entered the folk music industry, we thought she would have a future and could go far. She followed her dreams until she succeeded. She should have been given a chance. She had ordered a costume and shoes to show off at the Luang Pu Kui Temple event, but she never got to wear them. After the Luang Pu Kui Temple event, she would have had to train with the entertainment band to become a full-fledged artist before the season started, so she could perform to the best of her ability. She was cheerful, got along with everyone, was strong, patient, determined, and fought. She would stay up all night for her work. She loved singing very much,” Suphrat added.

Sudarat Pracharoen, 22 years old, another of Ann’s elder sisters, who was with her during the accident, said that she was taking her younger sister to another event in Nakhon Ratchasima. “I feel very sad and still can’t accept what happened. She was a lovely, fun, and joyful person. Whoever was with her was happy,” she said, tears flowing, reports Khao Sod Online.

