Domestic violence surge in Thailand sparks renewed action

A surge in domestic violence cases in Thailand prompted a reminder from authorities that victims are not alone and assistance is readily available. Social Development and Human Security Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, emphasized a year-round approach to ending violence, not just during November which is internationally recognized as the month for ending violence against women, children, and families.

“If violence is found, please report to the MSDHS hotline, 1300, available around the clock or to our official Line account @esshelpme.”

A startling increase in reported cases was recorded in the 2022 fiscal year, from September of the previous year to October of the current year, with a total of 4,127 cases, a significant leap from the preceding fiscal year’s 2,493 cases.

The data showed that 3,024 of these domestic violence cases in Thailand involved female victims, with a majority, 67.31%, occurring within the home. The types of violence reported primarily included physical abuse, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

The Royal Thai Police have also taken measures to combat domestic violence in Thailand, launching platforms to aid victims. Psychiatrist, Police Major Potchalapol Kijpinyochai, from the Child and Adolescent Department of the Police General Hospital, noted that aggression and violence among adolescents are often fueled by various stressors, including family dynamics and personal issues.

In response to the escalating domestic violence in Thailand, the police force has introduced a programme titled Depress, We Care, offering mental care and shelter for victims. This initiative provides around-the-clock consultations with psychotherapists via hotline and Facebook messenger chat.

Promoting digital literacy

In the digital realm, Yanee Rajtborirak, director of ThaiHealth’s Healthy Media Hub, highlighted the risk of cyberbullying and online fraud faced by children. Yanee cited a study indicating that 81% of Thai children own tablets or smartphones, demonstrating high digital access but also potential exposure to threats.

“Thai children must learn how to surf the internet safely and gain benefits from using the internet. The internet is used mainly for entertainment, not for improving lives.”

To address this, ThaiHealth is working to create an ecosystem for wellness media to ensure safety and enhance digital literacy skills among the populace. This initiative includes the Media Information Digital Literacy (MIDL) programme, recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), which aims to enable netizens to access, analyse, create and consume media and information for self-improvement, reported Bangkok Post.

Yanee also stressed the importance of family support in creating safe environments for children, and for society to combat misinformation online.

“The mindset of children must be adjusted so they do not grow emotional attachments to objects. We must raise awareness of their self-esteem and value of life.”

