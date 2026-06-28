Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent

Thai actor Nadech Kugimiya‘s manager has asked an app-based motorcycle taxi rider to remove a video filmed without the actor’s knowledge after it revealed the route to his private residence, citing safety and privacy concerns.

The incident drew attention from fans and online users, many of whom expressed concern about the actor’s safety after the clip was shared on social media.

Nadech’s manager commented on the original post to ask the rider to delete the video, explaining that the actor had not been aware he was being filmed throughout the journey. She also pointed out that the footage exposed the route to his home, making it inappropriate.

She wrote:

“Hello. I’m Nadech’s manager. I’d like to ask if you could please delete this clip. Nadech wasn’t aware that he was being recorded throughout the journey, and the route shown in the video can be seen all the way to his home. It doesn’t seem very appropriate or safe.

“If you meet him again in the future, you’re welcome to take a photo or a short video, but please let him know first. In this clip, he wasn’t aware he was being filmed, and it shows the route back to his home throughout the journey.

“I’d really appreciate it if you could delete it. Thank you for supporting Nadech.”

After the manager’s explanation and request, the rider who uploaded the video issued a public statement on his Facebook page yesterday, June 27, saying the matter had been resolved.

The rider wrote:

“I’d like to clarify the issue regarding Nadech. I have apologised to him and have already deleted the clip. As for other pages that reposted it showing my face, I did not give them permission to do so. Please delete the clip or any photos as well.”

The incident has nevertheless prompted criticism online, with many users condemning the rider’s actions as a serious invasion of privacy.

DailyNews reported that others said passengers should not be photographed or recorded for content without their consent, adding that such conduct could raise concerns under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and professional ethical standards.

Thailand’s PDPA regulates how personal data is collected, used and disclosed. Although whether a particular act breaches the law depends on the circumstances, the legislation has heightened public awareness of privacy rights, particularly when identifiable images or information are shared online without a person’s knowledge or consent.