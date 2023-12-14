Revolutionary Thai project turns waste into gold: The PARQ’s green secrets unveiled

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a move towards environmental sustainability, The PARQ, Thailand‘s pioneering mixed-use development, has unveiled its secret weapon: a cutting-edge waste management system that’s turning food waste into nutrient-rich plant vitamins.

As the first project in Thailand to achieve the prestigious LEED Gold® version 4 certification and the WELL certified™ core gold standard, The PARQ is not just a real estate marvel; it’s a beacon of innovation in eco-friendly living.

Kamolnai Chaixanien, Executive Director of TCC Assets Thailand Co. Ltd., and an executive at The PARQ states that the development champions sustainability and environmental friendliness. Their commitment extends to fostering a shared responsibility among tenants and partners, urging collective action for a greener future.

But what sets The PARQ apart isn’t just its commitment, it’s the implementation of a high-tech food waste disposal machine, a game-changer in waste management.

According to Nutthakarn Klovuthi-anun, Managing Director of OaklinCompany (Thailand), the chosen machine can digest a wide array of food waste, from watery substances to large chunks, even handling items in biodegradable packaging and tissue paper. No grinding, no blending, no chopping – just efficient digestion that significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions, elevating environmental preservation to new heights.

“With a firm commitment to effective waste management from the project’s design stage, we’ve dedicated sustainable spaces for this purpose. The advanced system we’ve chosen not only efficiently manages resources but also minimises the environmental footprint associated with building operations.”

Royal Development projects

The fruits of this eco-friendly labour don’t just stop at waste reduction. The PARQ is contributing a substantial ton of these nutrient-rich plant vitamins to the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (RDPB), aligning with its commitment to sustainability, idea exchange on environmental preservation, public benefits, and, crucially, reducing food waste, reported The Nation.

Suporn Treenarin, Secretary-General of the Royal Development Projects Board, expresses delight at serving as the intermediary for receiving these high-quality nourishing plant vitamins. These vitamins will find their way into the Royal Development Study Centre and future projects under the royal initiatives, further emphasising the holistic impact of The PARQ’s eco-revolution.

In an era where environmental concerns are at the forefront, The PARQ’s green secrets are not just a blueprint for a balanced life but a testament to turning waste into gold – a journey that’s inspiring change far beyond the borders of Thailand. The PARQ’s waste-to-nourishment initiative is not just about buildings; it’s about transforming our approach to waste, setting the gold standard for a sustainable, well-balanced future.