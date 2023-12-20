Revolutionary military makeover: Defence Ministry’s 600 million baht plan for early soldier retirements

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

The Defence Ministry is set to revolutionise the armed forces with a jaw-dropping 600 million baht early retirement scheme.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang revealed the ambitious plan, aiming to streamline the military and provide soldiers aged 50 and above with an irresistible offer.

Sutin has revealed an audacious plan to shake up the armed forces, with a 600 million baht budget request from the central funds earmarked for an early retirement bonanza over the next three years.

“The time has come to downsize and streamline our forces, and this scheme is the first phase of our grand strategy set to unfold between 2025 and 2027.”

The tantalising offer involves soldiers aged 50 and over opting for early retirement and, in return, being rewarded with a higher rank at the conclusion of their service. This not only sweetens their departure but also translates into enhanced retirement benefits.

To make this dream deal a reality, an additional 200 million baht per annum is required to cover the augmented benefits for those bidding adieu ahead of schedule.

Critics may balk at the 600-million-baht budget request, but Defence Minister Sutin deftly pointed out that the government would otherwise be forking out a staggering 4 billion baht in monthly wages for soldiers who could potentially have retired early under the scheme, reported Bangkok Post.

The 62 year old minister added that it’s a strategic move for long-term efficiency.

“In the initial phase, we’re axing 1,713 redundant posts. The budget formerly allocated to these positions will now fuel more productive endeavours.”

Sutin, along with Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Minister of Education Surasak Phancharoenworakul, and Minister of Higher Education Science, Research, and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi, inked a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday, December 19.

This MoU, described by Sutin as a golden opportunity, signals a collaborative effort for the development of armed forces’ human resources. Soldiers, enlisted under the new regime, will undergo professional training supervised by the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI), coupled with a minimum salary of 11,000 baht per month.

The defence minister emphasised that the ministry is on a mission to reshape public perception of joining the armed forces. He envisions this not as a time-consuming commitment but as a transformative period of self-development for soldiers.