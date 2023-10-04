Retired MP arrested for defrauding victims of money and sex

Kuson performed ceremony in 2021 | Photo via MGR Online.

Police arrested a retired Member of Parliament for the central province of Sukhothai at his home in the Isaan province of Nong Bua Lamphu after he pretended to be a spiritual medium to defraud his cult followers, robbing their money and coercing some into having sex with him. “former mp’s cunning cult con: arrested for exploiting followers

One victim filed a complaint at Mueang Nong Bua Lamphu Police Station, accusing cult leader Kuson Sriarawongsa, of deceiving her and others. One victim, Nichada, explained that she first met Kuson on December 30, 2019. He invited her to join his cult in order to attain the ultimate state called nirvana, to be free from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

During her time with Kuson, Nichada revealed that she had lost more than 100,000 baht. She donated money to buy food for cult members and gave money to him for his expenses.

Nichada said that she later realised that what Kuson had told her or taught her was not true. She could not spend all her time with the cult members. She had to earn money for her living. Nichada added that Kuson was a retired MP, so he had a pension paid into his bank account every month.

Nichada said that as well as tricking followers into giving him money, Kuson also tricked followers into having sex with him. She explained that Kuson pretended to be the medium of some random kings and asked female followers to play the roles of his queens or attendants.

Nichada claimed that these female followers all had husbands but they had to have sex with Kuson according to their roles.

Officers were able to arrest Kuson at his home in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Sunday, October 1 where the cult leader reportedly cooperated with the police operation. Kuson was detained at the Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Court before his followers came to bail him out on October 2.

A female follower named Niya told ThaiRath that the whole complaint was based on a misunderstanding and anger. One of the followers was angry with her and decided to file a complaint against Kuson for hurting Niya because Niya was very close to Kuson.

The next steps in the case have not yet been reported by the police.

This is not the first time that Kuson has managed to escape legal charges for his actions. In 2021, Kuson announced to the public that he was a medium of Maitreya Buddha.

He alleged that Maitreya had chosen him as a medium to help people escape the cycle of birth and rebirth. More and more people became his followers and donated money to him to the tune of more than 100,000 baht each.

Some followers later complained to the police that Kuson was not Maitreya Buddha but a fraud. However, there has been no update on the case since then.

