Boat capsize tragedy: Retail manager and friend drown in northeast Thailand reservoir

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A prominent 35 year old retail store manager, along with a friend, tragically drowned after their boat capsized due to a leak in a reservoir in Nakhon Phanom province, northeast Thailand. The boat capsize incident, which occurred yesterday, was reported to the police department by a 29 year old woman, the deceased’s friend, who was present at the scene but had not joined them in the boat.

The reservoir, with a depth of about 5 to 6 metres, was the scene of the unfortunate boat capsize incident. The body of the retail manager, who resided in Si Songkhram district, was discovered on the shore, while the search for the 31 year old missing friend from Ban Phaeng district, continued. After a 30-minute search, the divers found the body, which showed no signs of external injuries.

According to the woman, the group had decided to relax by the reservoir. The two victims took a fishing boat parked on the shore and rowed to the middle of the reservoir, unaware of the leak in the boat. When the water started flooding in, they desperately tried to bail out the water but the boat capsized. Neither of them was able to swim and subsequently drowned. The woman, having not joined them in the boat, survived the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Following the boat capsize event, officials transported the bodies to the hospital for autopsy and continued with their investigation according to the law. The bodies were then handed over to their families for religious ceremonies.

Boat capsize incidents have been frequent. In a recent occurrence, a longtail boat capsized in Phang Nga province, leading to the rescue of seven individuals, including five foreign tourists, from the sea. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













In a recent watersport disaster at Bang Ta Boon Bay, tragedy struck as one holidaymaker lost their life, while another remained missing following the unfortunate sinking of a tour boat. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.