Monk’s resurrection: Revered Luang Pu Khek’s remains restored after fiery ordeal, followers seek lottery blessings

The skeletal remains of revered monk Luang Pu Khek, an esteemed figure in the city of Phitsanulok, have been fully restored and returned to their original state after a devastating fire destroyed his glass coffin. This follows a call to his devotees, and those who hold faith in him, to participate in a procession and try their luck at guessing the winning lottery numbers.

Luang Pu Khek, also known as Phra Mongkol Suthee (Lamyong Paphaso), was a famous monk from Phitsanulok, a former abbot of Wat Sunthorn Pradit and provincial adviser to the clergy of Phitsanulok, passed away in 2018. His remains were placed in a glass coffin on the second floor of the temple’s sermon hall. However, on July 30 last year, an electrical short circuit caused a fire that burnt the glass coffin containing the skeletal remains, causing almost 70% damage to the body, but the skeleton remained 100% intact. The incident was a painful blow to the students and villagers who revered Luang Pu Khek.

Nevertheless, students and followers of the revered abbot collected donations and sent the burnt skeletal remains of Luang Pu Khek for restoration to the highest possible state in Chiang Mai.

The skeletal remains of Luang Pu Khek, along with his beeswax figure, were then invited back to Wat Sunthorn Pradit in Bang Rakam district, Phitsanulok, yesterday, September 19, starting from 8am onwards, which coincided with Luang Pu Khek’s 99th birthday.

Followers were invited from all areas, including the people of Phitsanulok, to welcome and offer rice and flowers in a procession around the city. The procession started from Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat, also known as Wat Yai.

The procession then moved to Wat Sunthorn Pradit in Bang Rakam district. The remains of Luang Pu Khek were carried around the Bang Rakam market once before entering Wat Sunthorn Pradit.

During the morning ceremony, six-wheeled vehicles and military personnel from the 3rd Army Command helped carry the skeletal remains and beeswax figure of Luang Pu Khek in the glass coffin and then paraded around the city of Phitsanulok. The procession then moved to Bang Rakam, a distance of about 20 kilometres, and circled the Bang Rakam market once before moving into Wat Sunthorn Pradit.

Many students, followers, and local villagers in Bang Rakam lined up to welcome the procession and offered rice and flowers. After that, the skeletal remains of Luang Pu Khek were paraded around the temple three times before being placed on the second floor of the sermon hall for the villagers to pay their respects. Philanthropists also set up food stalls to offer free meals, reported Sanook.

Many followers tried their luck with the following lottery numbers: 19, 94, and 99, which are related to Luang Pu Khek’s age, as well as the numbers of the leading vehicle and the car carrying the beeswax figure of Luang Pu Khek, which are 62, 16, 67, 83, 50, 46, hoping to win in the upcoming draw.

As for the history of Luang Pu Khek, a 70-year-ordained former abbot of Wat Sunthorn Pradit in Bang Rakam, he is a renowned monk of Phitsanulok with students and followers across Thailand and even abroad. The 94 year old deceased has gained the respect and faith of national politicians, high-ranking military officers, police officers, merchants, and the public for his renowned ability to consecrate amulets and create holy water, making him famous throughout the north, central and southern regions of Thailand.

