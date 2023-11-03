Restaurant fire by the Chao Phraya results in 15 million baht damages

Photo: KhaoSod

Over ten fire trucks were mobilised after a prominent riverside restaurant, adjacent to the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya province, became engulfed in flames. The damage is estimated at more than 15 million baht. The cause of the fire is being urgently investigated.

At 5am today, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamphon Inthiwong, an investigative officer at Ayutthaya Police Station, rushed to the scene alongside fire trucks from local authorities and nearby areas. The restaurant fire had broken out at The Wine restaurant in Ban Run, Ayutthaya province, consuming the entire building, which was located close to the Chao Phraya River.

The iron structure, approximately 15 metres high, was a four-storey building decorated with compressed wood and clear PVC sheets, which served as excellent fuel for the fire.

Firefighters spent around 50 minutes controlling the blaze. At the time of the unprecedented restaurant fire, no employees were present in the restaurant, only security staff who were near the premises.

A 38 year old security officer from Myanmar named Ramio noticed a bright light coming from the front of the restaurant.

Initially, he thought it was an intruder but soon realised the restaurant was on fire. The flame originated from the electrical control panel area of the restaurant, igniting rapidly due to the building’s structure made of iron, compressed wood and PVC sheets.

A 51 year old head technician of the restaurant, Kamtan, rushed to the restaurant after being informed of the fire. He was met with sparks and constant explosions. The Wine restaurant, a well-known establishment beautifully designed with a contemporary interior, located in Ban Run, Ayutthaya province, suffered total damage.

Police secured the incident area and coordinated with the Ayutthaya forensic police to investigate the cause of the restaurant fire, initially suspected to be due to an electrical short circuit. The restaurant owner reported that the building and the equipment inside worth approximately 15 million baht were damaged reported KhaoSod.

The Wine restaurant, part of the Grand Chao Phraya restaurant complex, is a famous establishment with modern decor and stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. It attracts both local and international tourists. The complex comprises three beautifully decorated restaurants, and the other two were not damaged.

