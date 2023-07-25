Rescuers keep up the search for missing young fisherman in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo via Hua Hin Today.

In a concerning turn of events, rescuers are keeping up the search for a 19 year old fisherman who was reported missing at sea in Ao Prachuap, or Prachuap Bay, located in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The young man, identified as Pokaphon Chomchaw from Bangsaphan district, was reported missing on Sunday.

Pokaphon’s disappearance was brought to the authorities’ attention by Wisanu Pinobchay, the owner of the fishing boat Lap. Wisanu reported the disappearance to the National Maritime Law Enforcement Center of Prachuap Khiri Khan, according to Hua Hin Today.

Pokaphon was last seen near the Khlong Wan sub-district municipality, approximately 3.5 nautical miles offshore. A swift search and rescue operation was launched, involving 32 local fishing boats, two patrol boats, and two jet skis, all working together to find the missing fisherman.

Throughout the day, these dedicated teams conducted thorough searches in an area spanning a 6 to 7-nautical-mile radius from the incident location. Despite their painstaking efforts, Pokaphon has not been located.

The vice governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Maj. Adisak Noisawan, conveyed his deep concern for the missing man’s family during this trying time. He assured the family that rescuers are putting forth all their efforts to find Pokaphon, and expressed hope for his swift and safe recovery.

As the search continues, the rescuers remain determined to locate the young fisherman and are doing everything possible to bring him back to safety.

Follow us on :













Last month, a fishing crew member tragically drowned at sea near Prachuap Khiri Khan after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Investigations into the cause of death revealed that the victim was holding onto a net while fishing in the middle of the sea. The rope used to fasten the net broke, which consequently led to the victim being pulled into the sea by the net’s weight. To read the full story, click HERE.