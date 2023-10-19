Homeward bound: Fallen heroes return as Thai workers’ remains arrive from Israel

Picture courtesy of MGR Online.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the remains of the eight Thai workers, who tragically lost their lives in Israel, are set to arrive back in their homeland on Friday morning. This announcement came to light yesterday, following the receipt of a green light from an Israeli forensic institute allowing an Israeli funeral service company to transport the bodies.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, which has been working diligently to identify the remains of the Thai workers, declared that the eight bodies will be flown back to Thailand on El Al Flight LY083. The flight is scheduled to depart from Israel at 8pm on Thursday, touching down at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Friday at 8.50am, reported Bangkok Post.

The Thai workers, all males, have been identified and their identities have been confirmed, identified as Pongsathorn Khunsri, Pichit Nachan, Chairat Sanusan, Anan Phetkaew, Pongpat Suchart, Anucha Sophakul, Pongthep Kusaram, and Thanakrij Prakotwong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, who will be provided with further detailed information in due course.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, these eight are among the 30 Thai casualties reported in Israel.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday urgently called upon Thai workers residing in Israel to make a swift decision regarding their evacuation amidst escalating global concerns. The Thai death toll in Israel has distressingly reached 30.

Addressing the public from Beijing on Wednesday, the Bangkook-born prime minister expressed his concern.

“For those who are still undecided, it’s crucial to decide promptly as the risk lies with you… If you wish to return, the government is fully committed to carrying out an efficient and safe evacuation as swiftly as possible.”

The 61 year old Thai prime minister expressed his sorrow upon learning of another Thai casualty in Israel, thereby increasing the death toll to 30. To read more click HERE

