Duck egg prices quack up as rain dampens Khon Kaen production

Photo: KhaoSod.

Continual rainfall in Khon Kaen has led to a decrease in duck egg production, driving the cost of duck eggs to an unprecedented high of 170 baht per tray. Salted eggs have also seen a price increase, now costing 8 to 10 baht per egg.

Reporters yesterday visited Ban Dong Pong, Moo 10, Sila Subdistrict, Mueang District, Khon Kaen Province, a significant area for duck egg farming. They found that due to the persistent rain, farmers had to move their ducks to higher ground to avoid the rain and floodwaters.

The heavy rainfall has negatively affected duck egg production, causing duck egg prices to skyrocket to 160 to 170 baht per tray, the highest ever recorded.

A duck egg farmer, 35 years old Amphon Saenna, from Ban Dong Pong, expressed his concerns. If the rain continues, the farm is prepared to move the ducks to even higher ground, as they have made provisions for a rise in water levels. They must protect all the ducks but the water levels have risen quickly and significantly due to heavy rain over the past week. An increase in rainfall impacts the ducks severely as egg production decreases and diseases may arise.

“Previously, I collected about 60 trays of eggs per day but now it’s reduced to 50 trays per day. The price of duck eggs is incredibly high, the highest I’ve seen in over 10 years of duck egg farming. This is historical. The factors contributing to this include the cost of animal feed, transportation, and the breed of ducks, which have caused many farmers to cease their operations as it’s not worth the investment.”

He added that the current price for a tray of zero-grade duck eggs is 160 to 170 baht, up from 140 baht. The high cost of fresh eggs impacts the production of salted eggs, as their price must also increase. Previously sold at 5 to 6 baht per egg, the price has now risen to 8 to 10 baht. Farmers see a domino effect as the lack of eggs meets high market demand, reported KhaoSod.

Amphon would like to ask the new government to seriously address the issue of animal feed prices.

Follow us on :













“If raw materials are expensive, it will result in other things becoming expensive too. I want them to pay attention, help, and support farmers to survive, maintain their jobs, and have a sustainable income in the future.”

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.