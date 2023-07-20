Relative denies sexually assaulting 15 years old pregnant teenager

Image by doidam10

A shocking case was brought to the attention of Bang Sao Thong Police authorities, involving a pregnant 15 year old girl who had allegedly been sexually violated by her own relative. The ramifications of this incident reverberated through the local community of Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan.

The recent developments unfolded around noon on July 18, at Bang Sao Thong Police Station, Samut Prakan. The accused man, pseudonym Suradech, regarded as the girl’s relative through marriage, willingly turned himself in. He denied the sexual assault allegations and expressed his intention to clear his name in court.

Contrary to the allegations, Suradech presented his perspective to the media. The truth, he indicated, was that, indeed, the girl often shared a bed with him and his wife. However, he clarified that this was the result of the girl wanting to play with his son and she only approached him to borrow his son’s phone to contact her boyfriend – as her own parents had denied her phone privileges.

Suradech elaborated that he did not think much of these instances and that his wife was always present during these occasions. As far as he could recall, he was sometimes so intoxicated that he had no memory of the girl sharing the bed until he woke up to her mother summoning the minor.

“I didn’t sexually violate her,” insisted Suradech. He claimed that he would accept responsibility if DNA test results matched his, but vowed to press a counter-lawsuit if the results didn’t correspond to the charges. Alarmed about his immediate future, Suradech questioned whether he would now be detained, as he lacked the financial means to obtain bail. He expressed angst by questioning, “If the results prove that I didn’t do it, who is responsible for this ordeal I’m going through?”

Meanwhile, Suradech’s wife, pseudonym Bee, defended him in an interview, reiterating her belief in his innocence. She accepted that the girl often shared their bed but emphasized she was always present. She expressed her confusion at why the minor never confided these alleged incidents with her or anyone else after the supposed first mishap, instead, allowing it to recur.

Initially, Bang Sao Thong police charged Suradech with sexual assault and harassing of a minor under 15 and then, an additional charge was placed considering the girl had turned 15 before some of the alleged incidents occurred.

Upon hearing of his impending court appearance, Suradech, consumed with emotion, embraced his son in the centre of their residence, reports Sanook.